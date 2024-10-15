  • contact.az Contact
  • Issues of expansion of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel discussed
The news agency Turan
The issues of expansion of ties between Azerbaijan and Israel in the energy sphere were discussed on October 14 at a meeting between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Tel Aviv and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Jewish state Eli Cohen.

The Israeli Minister in his entry on platform X emphasized the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Israel ties.

'Today I met with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov and we discussed the expansion of cooperation in the energy field. During my tenure as Foreign Minister, the first Embassy of a Shia Muslim country - Azerbaijan - was opened in Israel. Our relations with Azerbaijan are strategic, and I intend to continue working on strengthening the relationship between our countries in all spheres', said Cohen.

Politics

