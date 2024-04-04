"It is a merit of the West that Yerevan recognised Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan" - M.Zakharova's confession

Statements that Moscow and the CSTO did not help Armenia during the periods of aggravation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are false, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on the air of "Zvezda TV" channel.

Western countries have been promoting the topic of Armenia's official rejection of Nagorno-Karabakh, she said. The rights of the residents of the unrecognised republic were in no way spelled out or guaranteed in the documents, which were signed under the dictation of the NATO dictation.

"This decision was adopted by official Yerevan after consultations with the West," she said. "The main thing is that now, when the authorities in Yerevan dispose of other territories, villages and so on, they should remember and bear responsibility for their decisions and not put the blame on anyone," Zakharova continued.

In other words, Moscow's representative makes it clear that she does not welcome Pashinyan's statements that it is necessary to return the villages of the Gazakh region to Azerbaijan.

As for Karabakh, Moscow once again confirmed that it was not in favour of recognising this region as part of Azerbaijan, and Yerevan did so on the recommendation of the West.

So, who is Azerbaijan's friend and strategic partner in this situation, Russia or the West?