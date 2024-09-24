Italian Defense Minister in Baku to Participate in ADEX

Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crosetto arrived in Baku to participate in the fifth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX), a key event showcasing achievements in defense technologies and fostering the development of international partnerships in the defense sector.

The visit is being carried out at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and underscores the deepening of military-technical relations between Italy and Azerbaijan. It is expected that during the exhibition, Minister Crosetto will take part in discussions dedicated to strengthening future military cooperation and addressing strategic issues that could further enhance defense ties between the two countries.

ADEX serves as an important platform for defense industry leaders to demonstrate innovations and explore opportunities for collaboration. This year’s event highlights the significant successes achieved by both countries in defense cooperation, especially in the context of Italy’s increased arms exports and Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces.

A cornerstone of the Azerbaijan-Italian defense partnership is military-technical cooperation, exemplified by the delivery of the C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft from Italy to Azerbaijan. This acquisition marks an important milestone, expanding Azerbaijan’s logistical capabilities in military transport, air cargo, and medical missions. The C-27J Spartan enhances the operational efficiency of Azerbaijan’s armed forces, allowing for more versatile and responsive missions.

In addition to aircraft procurement, the two countries are actively exploring cooperation within the defense industry. Discussions are underway to implement joint production initiatives and technology transfers, leveraging Italy’s advanced military-technical expertise to support Azerbaijan’s modernization goals. This cooperation aims to stimulate innovation and create sustainable defense infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Military education and training are another important area of collaboration. Both nations are committed to improving training programs and exchange initiatives, which are essential for building capacity and sharing best practices in defense operations. These efforts aim to ensure that Azerbaijan’s armed forces benefit from high-quality training and professional development opportunities.

The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy is further reinforced by strong political ties, as outlined in the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership. This agreement serves as the foundation for ongoing cooperation across various sectors, including defense, and reflects a mutual commitment to strengthening a robust and long-term alliance.

Beyond defense, Azerbaijan and Italy maintain extensive economic cooperation, particularly in the areas of energy security and trade. Italy plays an important role in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, contributing to the broader strategic alliance between the two countries. This economic partnership complements the defense cooperation, creating multifaceted relations that support mutual growth and stability.

As ADEX progresses, industry leaders and defense ministry representatives from both countries are expected to present new projects and initiatives that will further deepen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, ensuring that both nations remain at the forefront of defense technologies and strategic cooperation.