Italy has invited Azerbaijan to a meeting of G7 environment ministers

Today, President Ilham Aliyev received Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Piketto-Fratina, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan. According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting, the guest noted that this year his country is acting as chairman of the G7.

In this regard, the Italian Minister stressed the importance of the participation of the Azerbaijani side hosting COP29 at the special meeting of the Ministers of Ecology and Mineral Resources of the G7 countries. He extended an invitation to Azerbaijan to participate in this ministerial meeting.

The parties discussed economic ties between the two countries, and noted with satisfaction the cooperation with Azerbaijan of many Italian companies, including Ansaldi, Leonardo, Maire Tecnimont and others. The activities of Italian companies in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation were discussed and an exchange of views on further prospects for cooperation took place.