On September 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Joshua Huck. The meeting focused on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the regional situation in the post-conflict period, and the prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Despite efforts to create a positive dynamic in bilateral relations and cooperation prospects, biased opinions from certain U.S. officials negatively impact our bilateral relations," the statement noted.

Specifically, it referenced remarks made by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) representative Isabel Coleman at the Armenian Embassy in the U.S. on September 16, which were seen as "disrespectful to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan." During the meeting, the American side was informed about the regional situation in the post-conflict period and the ongoing work towards a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Despite significant progress in negotiations regarding the peace agreement, the "most serious" obstacle to its signing remains territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's Constitution and other legal documents. Additionally, the militarization policy of Armenia does not contribute to peace and stability in the region, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.