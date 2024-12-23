  • contact.az Contact
Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Belgrade

The news agency Turan
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Serbia on Monday.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Bayramov will attend and speak at the “conference of ambassadors of the Republic of Serbia”, as well as to meet with Foreign Minister Marko Juric and other high-ranking officials of that country.

