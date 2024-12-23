Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Belgrade
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Serbia on Monday.
According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Bayramov will attend and speak at the “conference of ambassadors of the Republic of Serbia”, as well as to meet with Foreign Minister Marko Juric and other high-ranking officials of that country.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today's AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
