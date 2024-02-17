On February 17, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with John Kerry, the Special Representative of the US President on Climate Issues, within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. Kerry congratulated Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections and the decision to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, the website of the head of state.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan "has once again demonstrated its determination to support international efforts in the field of climate change." According to him, Azerbaijan is implementing serious measures in the field of renewable energy and the green transition process at the national level. And in this direction, Baku closely supports measures at the regional and global levels. One example of this, Aliyev called the project to lay a cable along the bottom of the Black Sea in order to transfer energy generated from alternative sources. Azerbaijan is also working with the countries of Central Asia to build a similar energy communication along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

Climate finance will be the main theme of COP29, and Azerbaijan will continue its efforts in this regard to achieve global solidarity, especially between the global North and the global South, Aliyev continued.

John Kerry stressed that climate finance is one of the main issues on the agenda. He expressed hope that the technological development associated with the "green" transition is progressing very quickly and good results are being achieved in this direction.

President Aliyev invited Kerry to visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29. John Kerry accepted the invitation with satisfaction.

Interestingly, until now, the pro-government propaganda of Azerbaijan has presented John Kerry as one of the active figures of the Armenian lobby of the United States. This was especially often recalled when the US State Department criticized the human rights situation when Kerry was Secretary of State.