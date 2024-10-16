Judges complained against lawyer for using word ‘aquarium’

The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.

At the beginning of the hearing, the defendant submitted a written protest to the court that he was brought to the court in handcuffs cuffed behind his back.

According to him, the European Court of Human Rights considers such treatment as torture.

He also disagreed with the state prosecutor's threats to his lawyer. ‘At the last session, the state prosecutor said to my lawyer: ‘Criminal cases should be opened against lawyers like you.’ This is a direct threat. The judges left such an outburst by the prosecutor unheeded. Their silence casts doubt on the fairness of the court. Therefore, I challenge the entire court,' Orujev stated.

After a short meeting of judges, the challenge was considered unsatisfied.

Then, lawyer Nazim Musayev read out his letter to the Chairman of the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, where he protested against violations of his client's rights and keeping Orujev in a glass cage - ‘aquarium’ during the court session.

The defense lawyer asked the court authorities to ensure the protection of Orujev's rights.

However, the lawyer's use of the word ‘aquarium’ angered the judges, who saw it as ‘disrespect for the court’. Moreover, presiding judge Rasim Sadygov accused the lawyer that the use of the word ‘aquarium’ ‘humiliates’ the accused. After that, the judges again left for a meeting.

Upon returning, the presiding judge announced that it had been decided to send a complaint against Musayev to the Bar Association.

The judge said that the consideration of Orujev's case is postponed until the response from the Bar Association is received.

Lawyer Musayev called the court's claims against him unfounded. He pointed out that the term ‘aquarium’ is used in the practice of the ECHR, in the media, and in the international lawyers' community.--

*Orujev was arrested on 13 December 2023 on charges of drug trafficking on a large scale (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan). Earlier, in October 2023, he was administratively arrested for 30 days on charges of disobeying the police.

After his release, Orujev stated that the real reason for his arrest was criticism of the authorities on social media. He also complained about beatings and inhuman treatment by the police.