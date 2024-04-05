"Kanal-11" condemns recent arrests of journalists
"Kanal-11" condemns recent arrests of journalists
Internet TV "Kanal-11" has issued a statement due to the latest arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan.
"There is no doubt that this wave of repressions against socio-political activists and journalists launched last year is a part of the Azerbaijani government's plan to destroy the last independent voices in the country," reads a statement from the media organisation.
However, previous repressions in 2012-2014 have shown that despite arrests, pressure and harassment, it will not be possible to completely suppress independent voices in the country.
"Kanal-11" expressed solidarity with "Toplum TV" and "Abzas Media", whose journalists have been arrested, and announced to join the "united front against authoritarianism".
It should be recalled that the head of the "Kanal-11" Teymur Kerimov was arrested last December on charges of extortion.
This media resource covered political and social protests. At present, its employees continue to work on other media platforms.
