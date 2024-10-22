  • contact.az Contact
  Karabakh has been and remains territory of Azerbaijan - Alen Simonyan
The news agency Turan
Karabakh has been and remains territory of Azerbaijan - Alen Simonyan

Nagorno-Karabakh has been and remains an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan. This was stated by the head of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan on 22 October, speaking in the country's Parliament.

Earlier Simonyan noted that the attack on Nagorno-Karabakh and the occupation of Armenia's territory are different things from the point of view of law. According to him, Azerbaijan carried out the operation in Nagorno-Karabakh with ‘at least 3-4 UN Security Council resolutions’ at hand.

At the same time, it is not about justifying the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Asked by one of the MPs why he believes that the UNSC resolutions allowed Azerbaijan to ‘attack’ Nagorno-Karabakh, Simonyan reminded that Nagorno-Karabakh was not recognised as an independent state, and legally remained within Azerbaijan.

‘This is about law, and there is nothing new in my statements,’ Simonyan said. ‘The fact remains that the territory we are talking about was and is the internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan,’ the Parliament Speaker stressed.

