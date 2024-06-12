Karabakh should have been recognized as an autonomy within Azerbaijan in 2018 - Nikol Pashinyan
Since 2018, the biggest problem in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh has been a situation when wArmenia inevitably had to go either through concessions or war. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on June 12, speaking in the Armenian parliament.
“I asked myself the question: okay, if we make this concession, another concession, where will the process of concessions stop? I couldn't answer this question then.
Do I have an answer to this question now? Yes, the answer to this question is 29,743 square kilometers of Armenia,” he said.
According to Pashinyan, it would be correct to accept this at that time and say that Nagorno-Karabakh should be recognized as an autonomy within Azerbaijan, with the logic that it should be not only Armenian, but also Azerbaijani, with joint governance, he said.
«The limit of our concessions should be 29,743 square kilometers. I say this, and I understand that at that time I would not have dared to say such a thing. I couldn't convince myself of this. And this is my biggest mistake and my failure. The statesman had to understand that all this had to be taken upon himself. And today I do this. If I don't take it upon myself, no one else will. This is my duty,” - News.am quotes Pashinyan.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 12 June 2024, 17:34
On June 12, during a speech in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out that Armenia would leave the CSTO.
-
- 12 June 2024, 15:48
The text of the peace treaty is currently quite mature and can be finalized considering previously signed bilateral agreements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on June 12.
-
- 12 June 2024, 15:12
The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been completely withdrawn from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on June 12. The personnel, weapons and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory of Azerbaijan, the message says. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised over the Khojaly airport, where the peacekeepers were based.
-
- 12 June 2024, 15:04
A meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of NATO + Azerbaijan was held in Brussels, which was attended by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy Issues. Azerbaijan's representative to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-06-12
жадность фраера сгубила