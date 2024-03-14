Khadija Ismail summoned for questioning and does not rule out her arrest
Khadija Ismail summoned for questioning and does not rule out her arrest
"Toplum TV" editor-in-chief Khadija Ismail has been summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters at 15.00 today. She informed Turan about it.
She was phoned by capital police investigator Eldar Gadimov as a witness "in the Toplum TV case," Ismail said.
Apparently, she will have to go to the investigation without a lawyer. "For the lawyer who took a warrant in my case is not in Baku now. He tried to postpone my summons to another time, but it did not work," Ismail said.
She did not rule out her detention and subsequent arrest. "Everything can be. They can arrest me too. I don't look for logic in their decisions. If they want, they will arrest," the journalist said.
Addressing the international and local public, she said: "Toplum TV" has not committed any offence but has been doing journalism. If I remain free, I will continue my journalistic activities.If they think they can silence us by arresting journalists one by one, it is necessary to prove to them that they are misguided," Ismail said.
Politics
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:45
The Baku Court of Appeal today heard the appeal of Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic department of Turan Agency, who was arrested in the "Abzas Media" case. The complaint was filed against the decision to extend his pre-trial detention for another three months.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:41
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 14 March announced 6 decisions on 10 complaints from Azerbaijan, the specialised legal information website aihmaz.org reports One of the decisions declared illegal the conviction for defamation of Eldaniz Guliyev, head of the "Union of Intellectuals of Azerbaijan", to 480 hours of community service and a fine of 1000 manats for criticising traffic police.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:32
Topic of today's discussions was the strengthening of strategic cooperation of the three countries in the spheres of energy, transport, tourism and investment, as well as renewable energy. This was stated at a briefing by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.
-
- 15 March 2024, 11:24
The 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia opened in Baku on 15 March.
Leave a review