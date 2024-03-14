    • flag_AZ
  Khadija Ismail summoned for questioning and does not rule out her arrest
Khadija Ismail summoned for questioning and does not rule out her arrest

Khadija Ismail summoned for questioning and does not rule out her arrest

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Khadija Ismail summoned for questioning and does not rule out her arrest

"Toplum TV" editor-in-chief Khadija Ismail has been summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters at 15.00 today. She informed Turan about it.

She was phoned by capital police investigator Eldar Gadimov as a witness "in the Toplum TV case," Ismail said.

Apparently, she will have to go to the investigation without a lawyer. "For the lawyer who took a warrant in my case is not in Baku now. He tried to postpone my summons to another time, but it did not work," Ismail said.

She did not rule out her detention and subsequent arrest. "Everything can be. They can arrest me too. I don't look for logic in their decisions. If they want, they will arrest," the journalist said.

Addressing the international and local public, she said: "Toplum TV" has not committed any offence but has been doing journalism.  If I remain free, I will continue my journalistic activities.If they think they can silence us by arresting journalists one by one, it is necessary to prove to them that they are misguided," Ismail said.

