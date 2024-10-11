King of the United Kingdom Will Not Attend COP29 - Media
King Charles III will not be present at the upcoming climate conference COP29 in Azerbaijan. According to a statement from the press service of Buckingham Palace on October 9, the 75-year-old monarch will not participate in the ceremony in Baku on November 11, USmagazine.com reported.
The reason for King Charles's decision not to travel to Baku has not been disclosed. It is known that the monarch has also canceled his "autumn tour" to Australia and Samoa at the end of October. In February, Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, but his treatment was recently halted. "Upcoming events will be adjusted to minimize risks to His Majesty's recovery," the palace stated.
12 October 2024, 13:59
12 October 2024, 12:21
12 October 2024, 11:46
