Large ammunition depot discovered in Karabakh

An ammunition depot left by the Armenian Armed Forces after the September military operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been discovered in Karabakh.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a large number of weapons and ammunition were found in the warehouse - shells for grenade launchers of various types, anti-personnel, anti-tank mines and missiles.

