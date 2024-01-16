Large ammunition depot discovered in Karabakh
Large ammunition depot discovered in Karabakh
An ammunition depot left by the Armenian Armed Forces after the September military operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been discovered in Karabakh.
According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a large number of weapons and ammunition were found in the warehouse - shells for grenade launchers of various types, anti-personnel, anti-tank mines and missiles.
-
- In World
- 16 January 2024 12:22
-
Politics
-
- 16 January 2024, 23:51
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 January 2024, 23:46
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
-
- 16 January 2024, 19:40
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.
-
- 16 January 2024, 16:51
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review