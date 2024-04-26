Large cache of ammunition discovered in Khojavend
A large weapons storage facility was found in a building on the territory of the village of Guney Khirman in the Khojavend region.
According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, 74 different types of mines, 74 grenades, 114 fuses, 12 shells, over 23,000 cartridges and other ammunition were found.
Aside from this, as a part of the events, a person was detained who did not hand over the ammunition he found to the police. 60 cartridges of ammunition for the machine gun were seized from him.
An investigation is underway in the Khojavend region police department.
