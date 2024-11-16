Large Israeli delegation travelling to COP29

Israel's President and a number of Israeli Ministers will arrive in Baku on 19 November to attend the UN climate conference COP29.

According to Israeli publication 'Calcalist', Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will fly to Baku on 19 November, where he will hold political meetings and address the conference.

Because of the proximity of Iran, the visit of the delegation is complicated by security issues, the publication notes. Therefore, enhanced security measures will be taken for the members of the delegation.

At the same time, the Israeli Ministers of Agriculture and Science and Innovation refused to go to Baku, although their sphere is directly related to the agenda of the conference.

At the same time, Transport Minister Miri Regev will arrive in Baku with a large team, which will remain in Azerbaijan even after the end of COP29, according to 'Calcalist'.

Note that Israeli Environment Minister Idit Salman will also arrive in Baku.

As for Miri Regev, she will open transport events at the Israeli pavilion on 20 November, where innovations will be presented.

She will then hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan and tour Baku over the next two days. In particular, she will visit the Port of Baku, the ‘Metropolitan Transport Control Centre’.