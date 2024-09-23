Leadership of Milli Majlis of new convocation formed
At the first session of the 7th Milli Majlis held today, Sahiba Gafarova has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliament.
She has been nominated by the Parliamentary majority - deputies from "Yeni Azerbaijan Party".
A representative of the same Party Ali Ahmedov became the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.
In 2018-2024 he held the post of Deputy Prime Minister of the government.
Another YAP representative Ziyafet Askerov became the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.
Recall that he had already served as Deputy Speaker and First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament between 2005 and 2020.
Add that Rafael Huseynov, a member of the Civil Solidarity Party, has been elected as Vice-Speaker from the Parliamentary minority parties, and Musa Gasymly from the "Independents".
Thus, in the current convocation, the number of Deputy Speakers has been increased to four, including the First Deputy.
