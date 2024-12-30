Lithuanian President Offers Condolences to Azerbaijan Following Plane Crash

On May 22, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda made statements to the press.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed condolences to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on December 30 following a tragic plane crash that resulted in multiple fatalities.

In a phone call, Nauseda extended his sympathy to Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, wishing a swift recovery for the injured and voicing solidarity with the nation during this difficult time.

President Aliyev thanked his Lithuanian counterpart for the expressed sympathy and support, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the strengthening of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The phone call also highlighted the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, noting the significance of bilateral cooperation, particularly in cultural and humanitarian areas.