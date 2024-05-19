Marco Rubio called for an end to the criminal prosecution of Gubad Ibadoglu
American Senator Marco Rubio called for a complete cessation of the criminal case in Azerbaijan against opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu.
The senator wrote about this on social platform X.
Ibadoglu's case was another reminder of the "senseless persecution faced by people around the world who courageously stand for freedom and prosperity," Rubio said.
Ibadoglu was arrested in July 2023. He was charged under Art. 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as under Art. 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of extremist materials).
A number of states, international organizations, politicians, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen, called for the release of Ibadoglu. He was recognized as a political prisoner.
On April 22, 2024, the court granted the defense’s request to transfer Ibadoglu to house arrest.
However, on May 4, police officers fitted him with an electronic bracelet to monitor him remotely.
