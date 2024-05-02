Media freedom at the heart of EU-Azerbaijan dialogue

The European Union is a strong partner of Azerbaijan, and issues of freedom of expression, media and information are a part of this relationship. The head of the EU Mission in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko, said this on Thursday at a meeting with journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.

According to him, the freedoms of expression and media are "basic elements of democratic standards and system, that's why the EU emphasises this on the eve of World Press Freedom Day".

Mihalko regretted that journalism is becoming the world's most dangerous profession.

Suffice it to say that the last year alone, 100 journalists were killed worldwide, the highest number in recent years.

Besides, 300 journalists are currently imprisoned.

Asked by Turan what contribution the EU can make to media freedom, he said that these issues are a priority in the dialogue between the parties.

"Freedom of the media is one of our priorities.This issue is always on the agenda and the situation in Azerbaijan is worrying, so we pay attention to this in our dialogue," Mihalko said.

He expressed regret about the recent arrests of journalists.

Mihalko also stressed the importance of implementing the recommendations of international organisations, including those related to the media law.