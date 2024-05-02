Media freedom at the heart of EU-Azerbaijan dialogue
Media freedom at the heart of EU-Azerbaijan dialogue
The European Union is a strong partner of Azerbaijan, and issues of freedom of expression, media and information are a part of this relationship. The head of the EU Mission in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko, said this on Thursday at a meeting with journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.
According to him, the freedoms of expression and media are "basic elements of democratic standards and system, that's why the EU emphasises this on the eve of World Press Freedom Day".
Mihalko regretted that journalism is becoming the world's most dangerous profession.
Suffice it to say that the last year alone, 100 journalists were killed worldwide, the highest number in recent years.
Besides, 300 journalists are currently imprisoned.
Asked by Turan what contribution the EU can make to media freedom, he said that these issues are a priority in the dialogue between the parties.
"Freedom of the media is one of our priorities.This issue is always on the agenda and the situation in Azerbaijan is worrying, so we pay attention to this in our dialogue," Mihalko said.
He expressed regret about the recent arrests of journalists.
Mihalko also stressed the importance of implementing the recommendations of international organisations, including those related to the media law.
Aziz Orujev, the health of the head of “Kanal-13” Internet TV, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. According to him, the journalist suffers from panic attacks. "His hands are shaking, his general condition is deteriorating dramatically," the lawyer said. Orujev is currently being treated at the Prison Service hospital.
On May 1, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Hajiyev, announced a hunger strike in prison N13 in protest against the absence of effective medical care and conditions of detention, his lawyer Hajiyev Fahraddin Mehdiyev, who met with his client on May 2, said Turan. According to him, Hajiyev suffers from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension. However, despite repeated appeals, he is not being transferred either to the Medical Institution of the penitentiary service or the medical and sanitary part of the colony, Mehdiyev said.
Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
