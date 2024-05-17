Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia

The second meeting of the Speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Parliaments Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan took place on 16 May within the framework of the first session of the Organising Committee of the VI World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments held in Geneva.

The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis reports that the meeting continued discussion of issues related to the support of the Parliaments of the two countries for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. The sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the Parliaments, the report says.

Note that the first meeting of the speakers of the two countries was also held in Geneva on 23 March.