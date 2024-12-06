Meeting of US Assistant Secretary of State at Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with an American delegation headed by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Hack on 6 December.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects of normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The sides emphasised the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in a number of directions, as well as the development of bilateral relations with due consideration of mutual interests.
Note that the Azerbaijani-American cooperation was highly appreciated within the framework of the COP29 climate conference held in Azerbaijan in November, the report says.
Elnur Mammadov informed the American side about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
‘Despite the significant progress in the negotiations on the peace agreement, claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution, legislative acts, as well as in international organisations and courts remain, and they should be eliminated,’ the report noted.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
