Member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement Hasan Abbaszade Sentenced to Three Years
Member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement Hasan Abbaszade Sentenced to Three Years
On Monday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Hasan Abbaszade, a member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement, to three years in prison. Initially, Abbaszade faced charges under Article 234.4.3 (large quantities of illegal drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. However, following the judicial investigation, the charges were reclassified to a lesser offense under Article 234.1.1 (storage of drugs in large quantities not for sale).
Before his arrest, Abbaszade released a video statement declaring his innocence regarding the alleged crimes. His lawyer, Zibeida Sadigova, stated that Abbaszade had incriminated himself under pressure, and during the trial, he recanted those statements. The investigation reportedly violated several procedural requirements: recordings from surveillance cameras at the locations where he allegedly "purchased and sold drugs" were not reviewed.
Additionally, he was not searched within two hours of his arrest, his chosen lawyer was not invited, and there was no search conducted at his home, among other irregularities. As a result, the judge reclassified the charges to a lesser offense.
The verdict will be appealed in the Appellate Court. "If necessary, we will reach the European Court of Human Rights," Sadigova concluded.
-
- In World
- 28 October 2024 16:43
-
Politics
-
- 28 October 2024, 23:49
The action was organised by opposition parties that do not recognise the election results.
-
A meeting with the Azerbaijani side on the issue of captives and missing persons will be held in the near future. Armen Abazyan, Director of the National Security Service, told journalists in Yerevan on 28 October.
-
Today’s NDC Synthesis Report must be a turning point, ending the era of inadequacy and sparking a new age of acceleration, with much bolder new national climate plans from every country due next year.
-
- 28 October 2024, 15:39
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting, Aliyev emphasized that both countries "have always mutually supported each other and will continue to do so regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty."
Leave a review