Member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement Hasan Abbaszade Sentenced to Three Years

On Monday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Hasan Abbaszade, a member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement, to three years in prison. Initially, Abbaszade faced charges under Article 234.4.3 (large quantities of illegal drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. However, following the judicial investigation, the charges were reclassified to a lesser offense under Article 234.1.1 (storage of drugs in large quantities not for sale).

Before his arrest, Abbaszade released a video statement declaring his innocence regarding the alleged crimes. His lawyer, Zibeida Sadigova, stated that Abbaszade had incriminated himself under pressure, and during the trial, he recanted those statements. The investigation reportedly violated several procedural requirements: recordings from surveillance cameras at the locations where he allegedly "purchased and sold drugs" were not reviewed.

Additionally, he was not searched within two hours of his arrest, his chosen lawyer was not invited, and there was no search conducted at his home, among other irregularities. As a result, the judge reclassified the charges to a lesser offense.

The verdict will be appealed in the Appellate Court. "If necessary, we will reach the European Court of Human Rights," Sadigova concluded.