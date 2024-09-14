MI 6 chief in Baku

The head of the British intelligence service MI 6 Richard Moore arrived in Baku on 14 September and delivered a lecture at the ADA University.

This became known from a publication in the social network of the university management.

No other information about such an important event has been received yet. Neither the Azerbaijani authorities nor the British Embassy in Baku provide any information.

There is no doubt that the purpose of Richard Moore's visit is not to give a lecture at the university.

Most likely he will hold talks with the country's top leadership on international and regional issues. It is also possible that he will convey some messages from influential Western circles and his government. This could include relations with Russia, Iran and the war in Ukraine.

Richard Moore's unexpected arrival in Baku came a week after his meeting with CIA chief William Burns in London. At the same time, the Financial Times newspaper published an article signed by Moore and Burns about the threats to international security.

"The world order is under a threat that mankind has not seen since the Cold War", - the head of the British intelligence service MI 6 and the head of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States are sure.

According to both top intelligence officials, London and Washington are actively co-operating to "stand united against Russia's aggressive push and Putin's war of conquest in Ukraine".

