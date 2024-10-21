Michael Carpenter presented Ilham Aliyev with a letter from President Joe Biden
Michael Carpenter presented Ilham Aliyev with a letter from President Joe Biden
On October 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Michael Carpenter, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Director General for Europe of the National Security Council.
As reported by the press service of the President, Michael Carpenter presented Aliyev with a letter from US President Joseph Biden and stressed that the United States supports the early signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to him, “historic” opportunities have now been created for signing a peace treaty.
Carpenter stressed that the signing of a peace agreement will create broad opportunities for regional cooperation and the United States is determined to move this process forward.
In turn, Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the peace agreement and supports the regional peace agenda in the five principles.
Aliyev expressed doubt about Armenia’s sincerity in concluding peace, since Yerevan responded to Baku’s latest proposals on a peace treaty only 70 days later.
According to Aliyev, "Armenia's constitutional claims against Azerbaijan are the main obstacle to signing a peace treaty." At the same time, Baku will continue to take "decisive steps" to advance this process, he said. During the meeting, Azerbaijan and the United States exchanged views on issues related to the bilateral agenda, the press service of the head of state reported.
Politics
-
- 22 October 2024, 13:04
On 21 October, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) rejected an appeal against the refusal to place social activist Nijad Ibrahim under house arrest.
-
- 22 October 2024, 12:13
Nagorno-Karabakh has been and remains an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan. This was stated by the head of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan on 22 October, speaking in the country's Parliament.
-
The United States said Monday it would be a dangerous development for North Korea to send troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 22 October 2024, 11:15
The United States on Monday commended the Moldovan people for their participation in the October 20th election and referendum, urging for investigations into reported meddling, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review