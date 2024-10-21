Michael Carpenter presented Ilham Aliyev with a letter from President Joe Biden

On October 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Michael Carpenter, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Director General for Europe of the National Security Council.

As reported by the press service of the President, Michael Carpenter presented Aliyev with a letter from US President Joseph Biden and stressed that the United States supports the early signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to him, “historic” opportunities have now been created for signing a peace treaty.

Carpenter stressed that the signing of a peace agreement will create broad opportunities for regional cooperation and the United States is determined to move this process forward.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the peace agreement and supports the regional peace agenda in the five principles.

Aliyev expressed doubt about Armenia’s sincerity in concluding peace, since Yerevan responded to Baku’s latest proposals on a peace treaty only 70 days later.

According to Aliyev, "Armenia's constitutional claims against Azerbaijan are the main obstacle to signing a peace treaty." At the same time, Baku will continue to take "decisive steps" to advance this process, he said. During the meeting, Azerbaijan and the United States exchanged views on issues related to the bilateral agenda, the press service of the head of state reported.