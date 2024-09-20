Military Cooperation Projects Between Azerbaijan and Türkiye Discussed

The expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was addressed during a meeting between the air force commanders of the two countries -Namig Islamzade and Ziya Cemal Kadioglu. During his visit to Türkiye, Islamzade also met with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Haluk Gorgun, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the President's Administration.

"The meetings focused on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with a broad exchange of views on upcoming joint projects," stated the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The importance of further expanding collaboration in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields was emphasized, along with discussions on several other issues of mutual interest, the press release concluded.