Milli Majlis criticised European Parliament resolution
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan called the position of the European deputies (MEP) ‘biased and one-sided’ and accused the authors of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments. At the same time, the Milli Majlis ‘did not notice’ the accusation of human rights violations.
The European Parliament resolution does not respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, the Milli Majlis said in a statement.
At the same time, according to Azerbaijani parliamentarians, MEPs demonstrate ‘special attitude towards Armenia’ and support financing of its armed forces, which serves to strengthen revanchist tendencies in this country and reignite the conflict in the region.
Milli Majlis believes that the European Parliament has ignored Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for 30 years, mass destruction and appropriation of historical, religious and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, as well as ‘trampling on the rights of more than a million Azerbaijanis who have become refugees and IDPs’.
Azerbaijani parliamentarians also disagree with the fact that the former Karabakh separatist leaders arrested in Azerbaijan are called prisoners, although they are war criminals.
Milli Majlis also criticised the attempt of MEPs to politicise COP29 and use it as a tool against Azerbaijan,’ the Parliament said in a statement.
Recall that the European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning gross violations of human rights in Azerbaijan. In particular, the document refers to repression of activists, journalists and opposition leaders. The deputies said that these abuses are incompatible with the holding of COP29 in Baku. The MEPs also called on the EU to put an end to gas dependence on Baku, and called for the release of Karabakh separatist leaders.
The international network Scholars at Risk (SAR) Academic Freedom Monitoring Project investigates has expressed concern regarding the criminal prosecution of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher in Azerbaijan. The organization noted that Abilov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and a lecturer at Belarusian State University, was arrested in July of this year on charges of "high treason," "calls against the state," and "inciting interethnic hatred." This situation raises alarms about the state of academic freedom and the safety of scholars in Azerbaijan.
Elşən Bayramov
2024-10-25
Bəziləri ilə razıyam.Amma ölkədə söz mətbuat azadlığı yoxdur.Siyasi məhbuslar 300 ü keçib.Şərləyib həbs etmələr var.Manapoliya,korrupsiya,rüşvətxorluq var.Dövlət başçısı siyasi məhbusları azad etməlidir.