Milli Majlis responds to European Parliament

Milli Majlis rejects criticism against Azerbaijani authorities that was raised in the European Parliament's resolution of 19 December.

The Milli Majlis said in a statement that the European Parliament resolution is ‘an attempt to give political colouring to the crimes of those who violate the laws of the country’.

Milli Majlis accuses the European Parliament of interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and ‘serving the interests of France, Armenia and the Armenian lobby.’

‘There is no doubt that this resolution is part of a multi-year smear campaign against our country. The successes of Azerbaijan, which has united the world community in the fight against climate change, have become an occasion for strengthening this campaign, supplemented with new false elements,’ the statement reads.

According to Azerbaijani parliamentarians, the resolution ‘reflects biased views’, especially in the part concerning former Karabakh separatist leaders accused of crimes against humanity.

Azerbaijani lawmakers call on the European Parliament ‘to focus on solving its own problems growing on the European continent,’ the conclusion said.

To remind, the European Parliament resolution condemned repression in Azerbaijan against representatives of media and civil society and called for the release of arrested journalists and activists.

Besides, the European Parliament called on the European Commission to impose sanctions against three high-ranking Azerbaijani officials - Presidential aide Fuad Aleskerov, SSS chief Ali Nagiyev and Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov and to reconsider energy co-operation with Azerbaijan.