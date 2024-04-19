Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan met with John Kerry
Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology, President of the upcoming SOR-29 conference in Baku Mukhtar Babayev met with the special envoy of the US President on climate, former Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington.
"Mukhtar Babayev and the COP-29 leadership team welcomed John Kerry to the Azerbaijani Embassy to discuss joint ambitious actions to be taken this year to ensure the suitability of the planet for life for many years to come," reads a message on the COP-29 page on the social network X.
Add that the Azerbaijani delegation is in the United States to participate in the 11th meeting of the coalition of Finance Ministers on climate action within the framework of the spring session of the IMF and the World Bank.
