Minister who attended COP29 visited Gubad Ibadoglu in his home

Norwegian Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, who traveled to Baku for COP29, met with political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a professor at the London School of Economics and Dresden University of Technology, who is currently under police surveillance and under house arrest. Minister Tvinnereim, representing the Norwegian government, inquired about the restrictions imposed on Ibadoglu, his health condition, and the progress of the investigation into the charges against him.

After the meeting, Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim wrote on the “X” network: “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu. I express my deep concern regarding his health and the situation of other detained activists. Arrests for lawful civil activity constitute a violation of fundamental rights. Adequate medical care is considered a humanitarian obligation.”

The Norwegian Minister of International Development also expressed her concerns about Ibadoglu’s health, the restrictions imposed on him, and the situation of political prisoners during her meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Bayramov responded, stating that criticism related to human rights issues stems merely from a lack of information.