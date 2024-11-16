Anne Beathe Tvinnereim and Gubad Ibadoglu
Minister who attended COP29 visited Gubad Ibadoglu in his home
Norwegian Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, who traveled to Baku for COP29, met with political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a professor at the London School of Economics and Dresden University of Technology, who is currently under police surveillance and under house arrest. Minister Tvinnereim, representing the Norwegian government, inquired about the restrictions imposed on Ibadoglu, his health condition, and the progress of the investigation into the charges against him.
After the meeting, Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim wrote on the “X” network: “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu. I express my deep concern regarding his health and the situation of other detained activists. Arrests for lawful civil activity constitute a violation of fundamental rights. Adequate medical care is considered a humanitarian obligation.”
The Norwegian Minister of International Development also expressed her concerns about Ibadoglu’s health, the restrictions imposed on him, and the situation of political prisoners during her meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Bayramov responded, stating that criticism related to human rights issues stems merely from a lack of information.
Politics
-
- 17 November 2024, 12:36
The III Republic Platform (ResPlatforma), a political movement in Azerbaijan, issued a statement on Friday to mark National Revival Day, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation and reflecting on the historical significance of the day.
-
- 17 November 2024, 11:55
November 17 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Revival Day. On November 17, 1988 uninterrupted rallies began on the main square of Baku - "Azadliq" (former Lenin Square - ed.) with the demand to ensure the sovereignty over Karabakh. Later, the participants of the rally raised the question of Azerbaijan's independence.
-
- 16 November 2024, 21:10
The Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investments, and Trade (BICFIT) was launched during COP29’s Finance, Investments, and Trade Day, marking a new effort to bolster climate goals through innovative global collaboration.
-
- 16 November 2024, 19:28
Within the framework of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani football club "Karabakh" with the participation of world-famous teams, the Football Club Climate Alliance was established.
Leave a review