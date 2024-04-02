Ministry of Finance reminds NGOs of penalties for failure to submit financial statements
The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has issued an appeal to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) recalling that according to Article 29.4 of the Law "On NGOs (Public Associations and Foundations)", NGOs must submit an annual financial report to the Ministry of Finance not later than 1 April.
It is also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Regulation on the form, content and submission of the annual financial report of NGOs" on 25 December 2009, and the normative legal act is available on the website of the Ministry of Finance: "In addition, the Ministry of Finance has developed the NGO Electronic Reporting Programme in order to receive financial reports in electronic format.
It should be added that the failure to submit financial statements is punishable by administrative penalty under Article 462 of the Code of Administrative Offences.--
Politics
-
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
-
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
-
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
-
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
