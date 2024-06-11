Missing Azerbaijani soldier found dead
Azerbaijani serviceman Huseynov Ceyhun Tofig oglu, who went missing on June 9 under unclear circumstances, was found dead. The soldier's body was discovered and identified on the morning of June 11 in the direction of the village of Gunnyut of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
An Inquiry is underway into the fact. The Ministry of Defense does not report the cause of death of the soldier. Thus, the Armenian media reports that the soldier turned out to be on the Armenian side and was captured were not confirmed. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the village of Gunnyut was captured by the Armenian side during the during the First Karabakh War and burnt. In its place, the Armenian Armed Forces established their own post.
