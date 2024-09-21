More than 10 small arms, thousands of cartridges found in Karabakh
The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry reported on measures on seizure of weapons and ammunition in the liberated territories for the period of 14-20 September.
Thus, 6 automatic rifles, 2 rifles, 2 grenades, 3 bayonet knives, 19 ammunition magazines, 120 cartridges and other ammunition were found in Khankendi.
In the Khojavand district, 1 machine gun, 29 grenades, 2 bayonet knives, 20 ammunition magazines, 450 rounds of ammunition were seized.
In the Shusha district, the police seized 1,776 rounds of ammunition, and in the Khojaly district, 1 machine gun, 1 rifle, 74 grenades, 16 fuses, 11 ammunition magazines and 1,650 rounds of ammunition.
