Mossad chief advises attacking Iran, not only the Houthis

The head of Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence service) David Barnea recommended to the country's political leadership strike Iran, not the Houthis, Ynet reported on December 22.

In his opinion, it is necessary to deal with the main leading force, that is, Iran. He stated this at meetings in recent days.

The Saudi publication Ash-Sharq al-Awsat, citing its sources, claims that Israel believes that the Houthis are acting independently, but enjoy significant Iranian support, which is not limited to money and weapons.

The publication believes that Tehran supplies the Houthis with intelligence for missile guidance. In addition, Ash-Sharq al-Awsat suggests that in the past few days, Israel has been attacked by high-tech missiles from Yemen, which are difficult to intercept. Finally, the publication, citing unnamed Israeli sources, reports that Jerusalem is persistently urging the United States to develop a joint plan for a large-scale and simultaneous attack on both the Houthis and Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the Jewish state is not alone in fighting the Yemeni Houthis and called on citizens to be patient. He made the corresponding statement on Sunday, December 22, after a meeting of the military-political cabinet at the headquarters of the Northern Military District.