MP Ramin Mammadov appointed head of State Committee for Work with Religious Structures
By the order of the head of state, 45-year-old MP Ramin Mammadov has been appointed head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures.
Mammadov was born in 1979 in the town of Agdere (formerly Mardakert). In different years he worked in the system of the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
In 2020, he was elected a member of the country's Parliament. In 2023, on behalf of official Baku, he conducted negotiations with representatives of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Politics
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has identified two individuals who in recent days have been spreading false information about the increase in targeting on the border with Armenia, the dead and wounded among the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the imposition of a curfew in Lachin, and the bringing of troops into a state of combat readiness. It has been established that the authors of these reports are Azerbaijani citizens Aliev Rashad, born in 1977, and Melikov Parviz, born in 1973. "Necessary legal and procedural measures have been taken against them," the State Security Service and the Media Development Agency said in a statement on April 8.
- 8 April 2024, 15:15
On April 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. During the visit, he will hold meetings with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and other high-ranking officials, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
- 8 April 2024, 14:53
On April 8, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing judges and chairmen of a number of general and specialized courts of first instance, as well as appeal courts. Ilkin Abdullayev, judge and chairman of the Khankendi City Court, is also among the newly appointed. Previously, he served as a judge of the Lankaran Court of Serious Crimes and the Shirvan Court of Appeal.
- 8 April 2024, 13:05
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed as a result of the devastating floods in Kazakhstan.
