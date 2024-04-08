MP Ramin Mammadov appointed head of State Committee for Work with Religious Structures

By the order of the head of state, 45-year-old MP Ramin Mammadov has been appointed head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures.

Mammadov was born in 1979 in the town of Agdere (formerly Mardakert). In different years he worked in the system of the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

In 2020, he was elected a member of the country's Parliament. In 2023, on behalf of official Baku, he conducted negotiations with representatives of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.