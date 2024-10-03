Ramid Namazov
MPs to deal with countering ‘external interference and hybrid threats’
A temporary commission on countering external interference and hybrid threats was set up in Milli Majlis. Newly elected MP Ramid Namazov was elected chairman of the commission on 30 September.
The commission's functions include preparing reports on cases of external interference and hybrid threats, as well as proposals to counter them.
The commission can make statements on external interference and hybrid threats, hold public hearings, co-operate with relevant executive and judicial authorities, and participate in committee discussions of draft laws.
The commission will work during the five-year term of the 7th Milli Majlis.
What is the reason for the establishment of this structure?
Arzu Nagiyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption told Turan that the establishment of such a commission is a dictate of time and an important step.
‘Revanchist forces are raising their heads in Armenia today. Certain forces in the West are using the Armenian government as a tool against Azerbaijan and other states,’ Nagiyev said.
‘President Ilham Aliyev's speech in the Parliament conveyed an important message: Armenia and any states behind it should know that Azerbaijan has an irreversible domestic and foreign policy, and regardless of threats to our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, they will be suppressed,’ Nagiyev said.
‘To suppress these threats, we have a strong army, special services. Hybrid warfare implies both open warfare and covert paramilitary and non-military means. Its main goals are the destruction of the state and statehood. Through the agency and network of traitors the hybrid players create instability inside the country and intensify it,’ Nagiyev said.
‘Mutual trust between our citizens should be at the center of efforts to neutralize the threats of hybrid warfare. Therefore, the analysis at the Parliamentary level is an important step,’ Nagiyev said.
Head of the commission, Ramid Namazov, became an MP from the ruling ‘Yeni Azerbaijan Party’ in the 50th Apsheron constituency.
Since 2005, he worked in the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration.
