NATO Calls for a Full Investigation into the Causes of the AZAL Plane Crash

NATO expressed condolences regarding the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, the Alliance's spokesperson, Farah Dalallah,  said on her social media account.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of flight Baku-Grozny of AZAL. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the disaster and call for a for a full investigation into the causes of the crash," the statement reads.

