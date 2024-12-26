NATO Calls for a Full Investigation into the Causes of the AZAL Plane Crash
NATO Calls for a Full Investigation into the Causes of the AZAL Plane Crash
NATO expressed condolences regarding the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, the Alliance's spokesperson, Farah Dalallah, said on her social media account.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of flight Baku-Grozny of AZAL. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the disaster and call for a for a full investigation into the causes of the crash," the statement reads.
-
-
- Economics
- 26 December 2024 15:40
Politics
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:50
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime in the country until April 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The extension is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) within the country and its potential consequences."
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:34
The Kremlin will not make any statements regarding the passenger plane disaster involving Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau until the investigation's conclusions are made, said Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov to journalists.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:48
The Khatai district court of Baku on Friday granted the investigation's request to extend the term of pre-trial detention of the accused journalists in the 'Toplum TV' case.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:20
‘AZAL’ suspends flights to some Russian cities, the airline's press service said on Friday 27 December.
Leave a review