Nazim Beydermirli's health condition in pre-trial detention centre continues to deteriorate

The health condition of former Azerbaijani MP and businessman Nazim Beydermirli, who is under arrest, has deteriorated, his wife Farida said.

He has been suffering from high blood pressure for a long time.

"Yesterday, we spoke on the phone. For more than a week his blood pressure has been kept at 150/90, high pulse, acute respiratory failure," Farida Beydemirli said.

According to her, the spouse has not been allowed to walk outdoors for a fortnight already. The appeal to the penitentiary service management to provide Baydemirli with examination by a civilian doctor has not been satisfied.

"After we publicised the deterioration of Nazim's health, a cardiologist was sent to him. He conducted ECG and ECHO examinations, recommended to take blood for tests and according to the results, to start treatment. However, no results of the examination were presented, as well as no treatment," the wife said.

It was not possible to get comments from the penitentiary service and the main medical directorate of the Ministry of Justice.

*Н. Beydemirli was detained on 4 July 2023 by the Department for Combating Organised Crime of the Interior Ministry on charges of violating Article 182.2.4 (extortion by threatening to take property) of the Criminal Code.

The next day, the court arrested him for 4 months. Beydemirli rejected the charge and called it fabricated. According to him, the real reason for his arrest was his support of the protests of the residents of Soyudliu village of Gadabey region against environmental pollution.

On 1 September, another charge was brought against Beydemirli - violation of Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats, committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code. According to the lawyer, this charge is based on the fact that Beydemirli allegedly extorted money from someone in 1996 in the city of Lipetsk. Human rights activists recognised Beydemirli as a political prisoner.