NCDF demands freedom of assembly
NCDF demands freedom of assembly
On Monday, the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) issued a statement "On the Elimination of Freedom of Assembly" in Azerbaijan.
The document states that over the last 5 years, the Azerbaijani authorities have actually banned freedom of assembly. The last opposition rally was agreed in January 2019. After that, the authorities refused all appeals, and the non-coordinated actions were severely dispersed, hundreds of their participants were detained.
Owing to the upcoming Parliamentary elections this year, the NCDF decided to resume protest actions.
"The authorities' intention to eliminate bans on rallies is still not visible. This year, the NCDF has already once appealed to the Baku executive power about its intention to hold a rally in Baku on April 21. However, it was refused and a new rally for May 5 scheduled," the statement said.
The NCDF believes that squares should be open to peaceful protests so that there are opportunities to influence the solution of political, economic and social problems of the population.
The NCDF demanded that the authorities ensure the norms of the Constitution on rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protests, stop repressions, release political prisoners, and create conditions for holding rallies in Baku and the regions.
The NCDF also called on the international community, especially the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, the Council of Europe and the OSCE, to raise, during the talks with the Azerbaijani authorities, the issues of ensuring human rights and freedoms, the release of political prisoners, holding free and competitive elections, creating conditions for the activities of the free press and civil society institutions, etc.
-
- Economics
- 22 April 2024 12:46
-
Politics
-
The Narimanov District Court today decided to place opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu under house arrest, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said.
-
- 22 April 2024, 17:25
On Monday afternoon, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held talks in the Kremlin. Welcoming Aliyev, Putin said that these days the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline is being celebrated. "Everyone knows very well that your father played a very significant role, headed a government commission, and went to the construction site many times. In fact, he was one of the organizers of this grandiose project, important for the entire Soviet Union. We know this, we remember and we are very grateful to him, we keep the memory of it", Putin noted.
-
- 22 April 2024, 14:14
Demining of the territory near Voskepar village in Armenia's Tavush region has started. Local residents claim that this territory will be returned to Azerbaijan and demining is being carried out for this reason.
-
- 22 April 2024, 13:34
Russia and Azerbaijan have the desire and potential to develop relations, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow.
Leave a review