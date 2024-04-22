NCDF demands freedom of assembly

On Monday, the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) issued a statement "On the Elimination of Freedom of Assembly" in Azerbaijan.

The document states that over the last 5 years, the Azerbaijani authorities have actually banned freedom of assembly. The last opposition rally was agreed in January 2019. After that, the authorities refused all appeals, and the non-coordinated actions were severely dispersed, hundreds of their participants were detained.

Owing to the upcoming Parliamentary elections this year, the NCDF decided to resume protest actions.

"The authorities' intention to eliminate bans on rallies is still not visible. This year, the NCDF has already once appealed to the Baku executive power about its intention to hold a rally in Baku on April 21. However, it was refused and a new rally for May 5 scheduled," the statement said.

The NCDF believes that squares should be open to peaceful protests so that there are opportunities to influence the solution of political, economic and social problems of the population.

The NCDF demanded that the authorities ensure the norms of the Constitution on rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protests, stop repressions, release political prisoners, and create conditions for holding rallies in Baku and the regions.

The NCDF also called on the international community, especially the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, the Council of Europe and the OSCE, to raise, during the talks with the Azerbaijani authorities, the issues of ensuring human rights and freedoms, the release of political prisoners, holding free and competitive elections, creating conditions for the activities of the free press and civil society institutions, etc.