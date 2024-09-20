mod.gov.az
Negotiations between Kerim Veliyev and Kavo Dragone
Talks between the Chiefs of Staff of the Italian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Kavo Dragone and Kerim Veliyev were held in Rome.
During the one-on-one and enlarged meetings, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres and regional security issues.
It ought to be noted that Dragone has recently been appointed head of NATO Military Committee.
20 September 2024 10:48
21 September 2024, 00:52
