    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(2 hours ago)
New head of government in Nakhchivan

New head of government in Nakhchivan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

New head of government in Nakhchivan

On 25 April, the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic decided to dismiss Sabuhi Mammadov from the post of Prime Minister of the Republic.

On the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Majlis appointed Jeyhun Jalilov, who previously held the post of the Minister of Labor and Social Security of the NAR, as the head of the government.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line