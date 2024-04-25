New head of government in Nakhchivan
New head of government in Nakhchivan
On 25 April, the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic decided to dismiss Sabuhi Mammadov from the post of Prime Minister of the Republic.
On the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Majlis appointed Jeyhun Jalilov, who previously held the post of the Minister of Labor and Social Security of the NAR, as the head of the government.
-
-
- In World
- 25 April 2024 13:31
Politics
-
- 25 April 2024, 22:46
Ruben Vardanyan, arrested for calling against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, former "state minister" of Nagorno-Karabakh, stopped his hunger strike in the pre-trial detention centre of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
-
- 25 April 2024, 19:34
As part of the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, based on geodetic measurements, 20 border pillars have already been installed.
-
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, in the village of Malybeyli in the Khojaly region. The remains of at least six people were found on April 24 during construction and restoration work, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement.
-
Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov has been on a dry hunger strike in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 since April 18. His family is concerned for his health.
Leave a review