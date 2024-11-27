New Rector at the National Conservatory
New Rector at the National Conservatory
By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Siyavush Kerimi has been relieved of his duties as rector of the National Conservatory. By another decree from the head of state, Khamila Dadashzade has been appointed as the new rector of the institution. Previously, she headed the Department of Music History and Theory at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts. Dadashzade is a member of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan.
27 November 2024 15:52
27 November 2024, 23:30
Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without permission, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were returned from Germany on November 26.
27 November 2024, 23:20
Six people died on the evening of November 27 as a result of a collision between two cars on a section of the Baku-Gazakh highway passing through the Tovuz region.
27 November 2024, 17:45
Official Baku has condemned the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during his official visit to Armenia. "The visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the to Armenia-Azerbaijan border area in the company of members of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), unfortunately, is another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy of different EU member countries and European institutions. We deeply regret that President of the country which is officially a “strategic partner” of Azerbaijan has participated in the unacceptable diplomatic “binocular show” leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland,”" reads the statement on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on X (formerly Twitter).
27 November 2024, 17:19
According to the “Times of India”, the first batch of “Pinaka” missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.
