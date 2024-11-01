'NIDA' activist Mete Türksoy arrested

'NIDA' civil movement activist Mete Türksoy has been administratively arrested for 30 days on charges of ‘petty hooliganism’ and ‘disobeying the police’.

His associates see political motives in the arrest of the young man.

Note that Türksoy was detained on 30 October around 7 pm at Nizami station of the Baku Metro, the Nida movement said.

The reason for the detention was his dispute with police officers at the entrance to the Nizami metro station.

Despite the fact that Türksoy had put his bag on the scanner tape, police officers demanded that he do it again, which angered the young man.

He was taken to the police, and a day later the Yasamal district court sentenced him to administrative arrest for 30 days, the movement said.

‘We believe that the detention of Mete Türksoy, which started with non-political reasons, then took on a political colouring. Because of an ordinary incident, he was kept in police custody for 24 hours and then given the maximum possible punishment for the imputed offences. The real reason for his arrest is Mete's public and political activity, critical posts in social networks,’ stressed the movement.

It was not possible to get comments from the Interior Ministry.

Recall that Türksoy is known for his active civil position. He has previously been detained at protests in defence of political prisoners.