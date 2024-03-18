Number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan approaches 300

The Union "For Freedom to Political Prisoners of Azerbaijan" has announced a new list of political prisoners. As compared to the previous list announced in early December, the number of political prisoners has grown by 43 people to 288.

At the same time, 9 defendants of the "Ganja case", whose sentences expired, were removed from the list.

In the group of "journalists and bloggers" 9 new names appeared and the number of political prisoners in this category reached 20 people.

These include Teymur Karimov (YouTube channel "Kanal 11"), Ibragim Gumbatov (website "Azerinfo.az"), Arshad Ibragimov (website "Dunyaninsesi. az" ), Hafiz Babaly (Turan Agency), Shamo Eminov (Internet TV "Kanal 13"), Elnara Gasymova ("Abzas Media"), Arzu Sayadoğlu (YouTube channel), Arzu Sayadoğlu, Alesker Mammadli (founder of "Toplum TV"), Mushfig Jabbarov ("Toplum TV").

Also, the number of political prisoners-"members of parties and public organisations" rose by 9 people - up to 22.) These are Elnur Hasanov (PPFA), Ilhamiz Guliyev (public activist), Mohiaddin Orujev (public activist), Tofig Yagublu ("Musavat"), Akif Gurbanov ("Platform III Republic"), Ruslan Izziatli ("Platform III Republic"), Ali Zeynalov, Ramil Babayev and Ilkin Amrakhov (all from the Institute for Democratic Initiatives).

Another 25 new political prisoners appeared in the category of "believers". Now there are 208 people.

In general, political prisoners are classified as follows:

"Journalists and bloggers" - 20 people,

"Human rights activists" - 2,

"Members of opposition parties and movements" - 22,

"Political emigrants deported from Germany" - 5,

"Believers" - 208,

"Convicted in the Terter case" - 7,

"Convicted in the Ganja case" - 13,

"Life convicts" - 11.