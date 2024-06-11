O'Brien's visit to Yerevan: The United States supports Armenia, which is close to signing peace with Azerbaijan
A meeting of the Armenia-USA Strategic Dialogue is taking place in Yerevan. U.S. Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, who spoke at the event, welcomed the steps taken by the Armenian government to combat corruption, democratic development and the rule of law. "We also support efforts to establish lasting peace and work to expand economic opportunities from Central Asia to the Mediterranean. If there is lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, these opportunities will be wider," O'Brien said.
"Today, our countries will sign an agreement on the exchange of information in the customs sphere, which will open up new opportunities for trade and facilitate trade for businesses in the coming years. This is part of the promises that we talked about in Brussels,” the US Deputy Secretary of State said. “We will continue to work in the field of justice reform. We will also continue to work on defense and security issues. Our first joint military exercises took place last year, and we are waiting for more. We expect to work in the areas of cyber-security, borders, energy, and food security. We are ready to support Armenia. Our plan is to replace this Strategic Dialogue with a commission on strategic partnership, which will allow us to achieve greater depth of cooperation,” he stressed.
A day earlier, during O'Brien's meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the latter said that “Armenia is committed to the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and demarcation of the state border on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma Ata Declaration. There is a real opportunity, a historic moment for finalizing the draft peace treaty, the signing of which can open a new door for long-term peace in the region,” Mirzoyan said. He also added that Armenia is also very interested in unblocking all regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, full respect for jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity.
- 11 June 2024, 20:42
Tactical exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held on June 12.
- 11 June 2024, 17:36
On June 10, Aygun, the wife of political prisoner Agyl Humbatov, announced that she would hold a protest rally on June 11 if the administration of the Prison N2 did not clarify the fate of her husband. In the evening of the same day, the activist called home for the first time in 15 days, Aygun Humbatova told Turan agency.
- 11 June 2024, 17:34
Today, the director of the online publication Ulvi Hasanli was subjected to violence when he was taken out of court back to the pre-trial detention center, his relatives told Turan. According to them, Hasanli's hands were handcuffed from behind. At the same time, the guards lifted his arms up and bent his head down. When Hasanli protested, force was used against him. Hasanli's relatives said this was the second case of such treatment. The prison service could not be reached for comment.
- 11 June 2024, 16:30
On June 11, during his visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock. The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. Bayramov spoke about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also drew attention to existing problems and opportunities within the framework of the peace process. In this context, it was noted that the continuing claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are an obstacle to signing a peace agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
