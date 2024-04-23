Official visit of Jeyhun Bayramov to Czech Republic

On 22 April, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on an official visit to the Czech Republic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Today he met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Within the framework of the visit it is planned to meet with other high-ranking officials of the Czech Republic.