Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan begins
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan begins
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit today.
After the solemn ceremony of meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, negotiations between the leaders of the two countries began face-to-face.
Then the meeting will continue in an expanded composition of delegations, after which the signing ceremony of documents will take place and statements be made to the press.
Politics
-
- 24 April 2024, 18:59
An employee of the Center for Social Rights, Aishen Muradova, was summoned to the main police department of the city of Baku today. She was at the police headquarters, accompanied by her lawyer, for about 2.5 hours.
-
Turkish President Erdogan has sent a message to Turkish Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan in connection with the anniversary of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. "We have not allowed and will not allow any of our citizens of Armenian origin to be alienated, rejected and feel like a second-class person in their homeland," the message says.
-
- 24 April 2024, 17:47
Bayramov won the bout 8-8 on criteria and earned a Paris Olympic quota for Azerbaijan. However, the Italian Wrestling Federation complained about several refereeing mistakes during this bout and a controverted challenge decision which are deemed to have caused an incorrect final score and outcome of the match.
-
- 24 April 2024, 17:20
On April 23, academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu underwent a medical examination at a civilian clinic after being released under house arrest. His brother Galib Bayramov reported that there are no serious problems in the spleen and kidneys. His cholesterol levels are normal because he was taking medication regularly. However, the liver is enlarged.
Leave a review