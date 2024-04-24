Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan begins

Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan begins

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit today.

After the solemn ceremony of meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, negotiations between the leaders of the two countries began face-to-face.

Then the meeting will continue in an expanded composition of delegations, after which the signing ceremony of documents will take place and statements be made to the press.