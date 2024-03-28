Ombudsman meets with Armenian residents of Khankendi
Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva met with residents of Armenian origin in Khankendi and visited a shelter for sensitive groups.
She enquired about ensuring the rights and freedoms of the residents of Armenian origin living in the shelter and using the services of the shelter outside, the Ombudsman's Office reports.
The social services provided to the residents by the psychologist and social workers were monitored, as well as their nutrition. Appeals of the residents who are satisfied with the attitude to them were listened to.
Besides,the Ombudsman gave the residents a poster with the number of the call centre 916, which can be contacted 24 hours a day.
