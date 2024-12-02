Ombudsman representatives visited 'Abzas Media' journalists in pre-trial detention centre

Representatives of the Ombudsman met with arrested 'Abzas Media' journalists Sevinj Vagifgyzy (Abbasova), Elnara Gasymova and Nargiz Absalamova as part of the monitoring of Baku pre-trial detention centre-1.

Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudsman of the Baku SIZO, in line with the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Prevention of Torture and Other Forms of Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment, made a regular visit to Baku SIZO-1. The purpose of the visit was to study the conditions of detention and treatment, as well as the situation with observing the rights of prisoners, the Ombudsman's Office said.

NPG members, including a doctor and a psychologist, met with several accused persons, including Sevinj Abbasova, Elnara Gasymova and Nargiz Absalamova, and had a confidential conversation with each of them separately. Their appeals were listened to, and some of them were provided on the spot.The rights of prisoners and the powers of the Ombudsman were explained to them.

As a result of the visit, the management of the pre-trial detention centre was interviewed and recommendations based on national and international legislation were given, the Ombudsman's Office said.

Earlier, 'Abzas Media' journalists demanded that the Ombudsman come to the remand centre, complaining about the violence of the detention centre staff against prisoners.