On 21 September, Constitutional Court to sum up results of Parliamentary elections

Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan will consider the results of the extraordinary elections to Milli Majlis on 21 September at 15.00.

The Constitutional Court will summarise the final results of the elections after checking the materials submitted from the CEC.

Note that the early Parliamentary elections were held on 1 September.

According to preliminary results, 68 members of the ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan Party| (PEA) headed by Ilham Aliyev, 44 so-called "independent" candidates known for their pro-government stance, as well as 13 representatives of 10 other political parties are running for the 125-seat Parliament.

The turnout in the election was 37.27%.