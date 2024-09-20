On 21 September, Constitutional Court to sum up results of Parliamentary elections
On 21 September, Constitutional Court to sum up results of Parliamentary elections
Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan will consider the results of the extraordinary elections to Milli Majlis on 21 September at 15.00.
The Constitutional Court will summarise the final results of the elections after checking the materials submitted from the CEC.
Note that the early Parliamentary elections were held on 1 September.
According to preliminary results, 68 members of the ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan Party| (PEA) headed by Ilham Aliyev, 44 so-called "independent" candidates known for their pro-government stance, as well as 13 representatives of 10 other political parties are running for the 125-seat Parliament.
The turnout in the election was 37.27%.
Politics
-
- 21 September 2024, 00:52
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee for president, will separately host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House next Thursday to discuss his victory plan and current state of war, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 20 September 2024, 17:53
On September 29, the Baku Court of Grave Crimes continued the trial of human rights activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev with a review of the case documents. During this time, a dispute arose between the state prosecutor and Hajiyev.
-
- 20 September 2024, 16:36
The U.S. Embassy hosted a reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the "Contract of the Century." "For those unfamiliar, the 'Contract of the Century' is the agreement signed in 1994 between SOCAR and 11 foreign energy companies, including four from the U.S., to develop the flagship oil field Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG). This deal, which required complex and lengthy negotiations, became the largest Western investment in the former Soviet Union at that time," said U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby during his speech at the ceremony. He highlighted that ACG became the foundation of Azerbaijan's energy sector and ultimately led to the remarkable prosperity that Azerbaijan enjoys today.
-
- 20 September 2024, 15:42
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus' presented the Order of St. Alexius, Metropolitan of Kyiv, Moscow, and all Rus', to Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO). The award ceremony took place at the patriarch's residence in Moscow. Pashazade received this prestigious honor in recognition of his contributions to the development of interfaith dialogue and the preservation of traditional values in society, coinciding with his 75th anniversary.
Leave a review